Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 809 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.50% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNQI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $200.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.71 and a 200-day moving average of $165.95. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $224.07.

