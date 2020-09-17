Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.28.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $92.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average is $74.72. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $127.94.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

