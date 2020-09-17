Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Corelogic worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Corelogic in the second quarter worth approximately $282,740,000. Cannae Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Corelogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,606,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Corelogic by 5,727.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,015,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,009,000 after buying an additional 997,930 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corelogic by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,339,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,066,000 after buying an additional 821,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,445,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corelogic alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CLGX. Compass Point lowered shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stephens cut shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $67.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Corelogic Inc has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $477.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.31 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other Corelogic news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $253,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,974.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.