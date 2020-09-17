Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RELX. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Relx by 103.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Relx by 44.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Relx by 149.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Relx by 123.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RELX. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Investec raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ABN Amro downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE:RELX opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. Relx PLC has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

