Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 65,489 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,489 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 20.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,783,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,729,000 after buying an additional 481,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

HST stock opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Morgan Stanley raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.