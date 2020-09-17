Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 229.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,872 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PNW. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

NYSE PNW opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

