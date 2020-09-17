Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $170,375,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 34.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $2,685,000. Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 412.4% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 39,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 32,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Argus lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.85. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

