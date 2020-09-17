Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.48 Million Stake in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 504,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,413 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ING shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

NYSE ING opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.64. ING Groep NV has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. Research analysts expect that ING Groep NV will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

