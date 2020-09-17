Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,193,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,276,320,000 after acquiring an additional 823,287 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,325,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,746,000 after buying an additional 773,710 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,673,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,525,000 after buying an additional 562,500 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $88,585,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $71,776,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 18,881 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total transaction of $3,326,454.58. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 30,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 351,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,591,444.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,471,906 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $164.64 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $177.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.27.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

