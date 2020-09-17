Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVLR opened at $119.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.37. Avalara Inc has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $144.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Avalara from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.64.

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,139.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $127,612.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,632,643.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,778 shares of company stock worth $10,654,974. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

