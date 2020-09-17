187,574 Shares in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH) Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 187,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 3.14% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DWSH opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

