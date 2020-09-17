New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stake Lessened by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of New York Community Bancorp worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,772,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,325,000 after purchasing an additional 77,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,177,000 after purchasing an additional 850,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,009,000 after buying an additional 1,111,810 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 178.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,082,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,711,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,456,000 after buying an additional 232,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.23 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

