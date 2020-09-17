Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,364 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 510.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 52.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $100.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $153.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average of $89.15.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.