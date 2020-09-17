Stifel Financial Corp Sells 19,070 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,070 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,143,000 after acquiring an additional 38,575 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 13.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. Barclays began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.18.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.41. Voya Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

