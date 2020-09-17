Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 3,665 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,092,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 17,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 285,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,330,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

PKG stock opened at $111.01 on Thursday. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.87.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKG. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.92.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.