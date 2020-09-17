Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,113 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 2.23% of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CACG. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 485.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CACG stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.62.

