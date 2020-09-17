Stifel Financial Corp Sells 14,059 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,059 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 842,734 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 35.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,026,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after acquiring an additional 267,379 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 104,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 488,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 44,999 shares during the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $18.73 on Thursday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

