Vanguard Group Inc. Has $367.37 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,065,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 361,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.97% of Ralph Lauren worth $367,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 49.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 100.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 821.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.31.

NYSE RL opened at $81.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average is $74.42. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

