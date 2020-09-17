Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628,758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.77% of Penn National Gaming worth $368,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 228.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 89.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 66,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $3,121,172.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,829 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,717.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,434.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,108,947. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PENN opened at $67.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.84.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. cut Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

