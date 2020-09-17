Vanguard Group Inc. Has $370.99 Million Holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,228,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 958,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.10% of Essent Group worth $370,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,222,000 after acquiring an additional 421,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT opened at $37.55 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $33.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. S&P Equity Research dropped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.