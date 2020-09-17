Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 310,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.94% of Blackline worth $374,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Blackline by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Blackline by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Blackline by 502.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 37,195 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Blackline during the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Blackline by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

BL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Blackline from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Blackline in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Blackline from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Blackline in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

BL stock opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.08 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.95. Blackline Inc has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $94.06.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.06 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. Blackline’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $2,252,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,595.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $1,072,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,197.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,013 shares of company stock worth $26,652,323. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

