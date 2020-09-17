Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 10,190 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,749,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $375,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 4,355.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,772,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,833,000 after acquiring an additional 110,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,781,000 after acquiring an additional 303,427 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 46.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 902,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,208,000 after acquiring an additional 287,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 23.9% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 720,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,676,000 after acquiring an additional 138,804 shares during the last quarter.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, major shareholder Fuad El-Hibri sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $4,109,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,209,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,254,297.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 28,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $3,160,649.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,027 shares of company stock worth $8,898,199 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.57.

EBS opened at $102.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.42. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 22.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.