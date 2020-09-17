Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 20,322 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.22% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $382,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 506.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKTR. Cfra lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NKTR opened at $20.31 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.77.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. The business had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $148,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,549.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $30,075.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,400. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

