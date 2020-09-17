Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 529,140 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,281,549 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 529,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.35% of First Financial Bankshares worth $383,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 65,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.95. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 852,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,991,565.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $126,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,504 shares of company stock worth $104,619 in the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.