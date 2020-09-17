Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,202,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.05% of Littelfuse worth $375,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 174,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 27.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 11,568.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after buying an additional 182,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LFUS. BidaskClub lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

In other news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 1,350 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total value of $257,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 19,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $3,627,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,696 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $178.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.39. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

