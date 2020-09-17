Vanguard Group Inc. Has $379.99 Million Position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,926,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.27% of Pure Storage worth $379,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 31.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 766,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 181,752 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after purchasing an additional 68,985 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,365,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 201,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Pure Storage from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

PSTG opened at $15.26 on Thursday. Pure Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $403.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $170,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.