Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,894,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 653,505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.00% of Wendys worth $389,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Wendys in the 2nd quarter worth $1,081,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendys by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Wendys by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 1,111,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,207,000 after buying an additional 387,412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Wendys by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,683,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,445,000 after buying an additional 393,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendys by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 34,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Kass acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,033.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Wendys stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. Wendys Co has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.29 million. Wendys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

