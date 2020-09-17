Vanguard Group Inc. Has $387.25 Million Holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Healthequity worth $387,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Healthequity by 969.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,938,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,107 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity during the first quarter worth about $75,630,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity during the first quarter worth about $37,774,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Healthequity by 18.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,190,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,170,000 after buying an additional 492,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Healthequity during the first quarter worth about $15,577,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Healthequity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Healthequity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Healthequity Inc has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

