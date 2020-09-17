Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 59,184 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,895,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 59,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dolby Laboratories worth $388,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLB. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,391,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,756,000 after acquiring an additional 805,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,178,000 after acquiring an additional 686,162 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,551,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 798,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,610,000 after acquiring an additional 226,870 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $66.13 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $73.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.73. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.07%.

DLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $289,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,161 shares of company stock worth $8,972,869. 38.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

