Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,764,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.54% of Sirius XM worth $391,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.02.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.40 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

