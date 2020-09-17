Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,379,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 478,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.41% of Nutanix worth $388,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,675,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,468,000 after buying an additional 2,481,138 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 684.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,569,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,599,000 after buying an additional 2,241,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,714,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,054,000 after buying an additional 2,059,075 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth $25,844,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after buying an additional 471,166 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In related news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 11,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $311,138.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,303.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 25,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $726,717.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Nutanix stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.02. Nutanix Inc has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $327.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.46 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.