Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,731,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,184,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.85% of Huntsman worth $390,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth $1,424,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 66.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after purchasing an additional 710,250 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 165.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 498,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 310,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Huntsman from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Huntsman from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of HUN opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.53. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $24.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

