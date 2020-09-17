Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,929,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.92% of Blueprint Medicines worth $384,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $75.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 525.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.39%. The business had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BPMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 4,125 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,011.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,558. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

