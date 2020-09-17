Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 125.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579,671 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.57% of Novavax worth $386,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Novavax by 58.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 160,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Novavax by 35.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 152,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Novavax by 79.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,546,000 after acquiring an additional 129,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,585,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVAX opened at $120.13 on Thursday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $189.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 944.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 55,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $8,119,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,951 shares of company stock valued at $22,327,836 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.44.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

