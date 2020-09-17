Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 424,929 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,408,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 424,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.30% of TopBuild worth $387,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLD. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price target on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

In related news, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $42,807.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $56,616.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 11,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total value of $1,649,137.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,234 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLD stock opened at $165.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.53. TopBuild Corp has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $166.48.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $646.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.10 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

