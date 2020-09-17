Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 173,419 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,545,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $383,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSD opened at $101.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.38. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $104.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.56.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $326.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $99,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,542.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greenway Robin Macgillivray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,844.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $602,805. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

