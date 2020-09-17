Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.24% of Credit Acceptance worth $387,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.58, for a total value of $4,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,776,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,949,784.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 9,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.58, for a total transaction of $4,238,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,778,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,217,851.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,329 shares of company stock valued at $13,529,755. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $339.53 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 12-month low of $199.00 and a 12-month high of $539.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $443.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.46. The company has a quick ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 21.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.36 by ($2.96). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

