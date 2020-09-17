H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,568,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.30% of H & R Block worth $393,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 63,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other H & R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $197,776.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,085,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $182,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 194,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,831.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.80. H & R Block Inc has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $601.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.03 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 871.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 299.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

