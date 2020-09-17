Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 69,553 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,668,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.52% of LogMeIn worth $395,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of LogMeIn by 719.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in LogMeIn by 1,213.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LogMeIn in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LogMeIn in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in LogMeIn by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOGM. ValuEngine cut shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

NASDAQ LOGM opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 478.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. LogMeIn Inc has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.95 and its 200-day moving average is $84.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $350.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.95 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

