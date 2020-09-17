Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,064,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 218,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.11% of Mercury Systems worth $398,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,453,000 after buying an additional 65,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 273.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 41,184 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 975 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $74,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $30,512.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,946 shares of company stock worth $10,025,125. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCY. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.63.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $69.55 on Thursday. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.