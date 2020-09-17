Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,224,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of US Foods worth $398,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in US Foods by 43.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,584,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,749,000 after acquiring an additional 78,588 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 394,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 29.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 51,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after buying an additional 69,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

USFD opened at $25.31 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $43.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.77 and a beta of 1.46.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

