Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,052,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.09% of Middleby worth $398,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Middleby in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Middleby by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Middleby by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter.

Get Middleby alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. CL King started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $95.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.77. Middleby Corp has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $128.48. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million. Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.