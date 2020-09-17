Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 169,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.48% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $401,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,016,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 704,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,297,000 after purchasing an additional 473,598 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,171,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,651,000 after purchasing an additional 225,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,573,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,081,000 after purchasing an additional 211,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 141,974 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $211,491.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $556,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,928 shares of company stock worth $12,657,369. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.23. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $91.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

