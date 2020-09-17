Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 41,696 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,495,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.31% of II-VI worth $401,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,997,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,804,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in II-VI by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

IIVI stock opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 1.21. II-VI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $761,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,292,663.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IIVI. Citigroup began coverage on II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities lowered II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on II-VI in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.87.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

