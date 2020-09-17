Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 783,292 Shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783,292 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.13% of Elastic worth $403,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Elastic by 1,030.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 71,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 64,930 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the second quarter worth $653,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Elastic by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,125,000 after acquiring an additional 353,749 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Elastic by 20.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 154,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $106.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.90. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Elastic NV has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $117.53.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,256,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 165,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total value of $15,647,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,121,820.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,011,774 shares of company stock valued at $92,287,390. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

