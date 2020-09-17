Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 511,039 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,183,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.59% of Flowers Foods worth $406,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLO. FMR LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 73.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Flowers Foods by 9.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 43,572 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $23.41 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.