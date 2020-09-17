Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,490,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 281,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.21% of Eaton Vance worth $404,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 14.0% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 182.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 99,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 64,092 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 773.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 128,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 113,780 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 23.6% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Shares of NYSE EV opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70. Eaton Vance Corp has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

