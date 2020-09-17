Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 542,772 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,980,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 542,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $403,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 60.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 851.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 69.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $90,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $95.90 on Thursday. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $144.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.20.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

