Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,726,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 445,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Portland General Electric worth $406,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Portland General Electric by 8.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Portland General Electric by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 27.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POR. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $34.69 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.