Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 515,925 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,088,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 515,925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.34% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $407,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1,312.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

In other news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,075.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OFC shares. ValuEngine lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.